Welcome to the marvelously unremarkable weekend 7, wood chippers. I will be completely honest with you; I almost didn’t write this article this week because I, and very likely you as well, am drowning in work to do. However, after considering the disappointed looks and the tears of all of my endearing readers as well as receiving a stern talking to from the assistant editor, I made the courageous decision to continue performing my duty of providing you with four things to do this weekend, so let’s get right into seeing how we can make this unremarkable weekend something truly remarkable.
Ten Tiny Dances at the Majestic Theatre
$13-15 | 2/21-2/22
Am I just genuinely intrigued by the concept of people doing ballet and other performative arts on a 4 by 4 foot stage? Absolutely. Do you share this interest of mine? Only time will tell. The show consists of a series of performers making the most of a very small stage in very unique ways. I mean, seriously, how could this not make the list? Still on the fence? You better believe it’s also for a good cause with proceeds going to Community Outreach, Inc. More information can be found athttps://www.tentinydances.org/upcoming-events
Kai Davis Open Mic Poetry at the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center
Free | 2/21
I always pack these lists with art-related stuff. You know, that feel-good popcorn type that I’m a sucker for. However, art is also a powerful tool for exposing the injustices of our world and relating to the experiences of others. Renowned slam poet, performer, teacher, and writer Kai Davis is one such user of art in this powerful way and will be joining Oregon State University this Friday for an open mic poetry event. Starting at 5 p.m., students can sign-up to have their own time on the open mic at 5:30 p.m. before Kai Davis takes the stage for the main event at 6 p.m. An example of her work can be found here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0F_6GMOa-8 and more information on the event can be found here:https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/kai_davis_open_mic_poetry#.Xk4sI0BFyXY
Corvallis Experiments in Noise Film Fest with Gaybysitter at Interzone
Free | 2/22
A collection of less than 5-minute-long films by local filmmakers, the stand-up comedian named Gaybysitter, and a shadow puppet show by Sponsored Trash. What do these three seemingly random events have in common? They will all be happening Saturday night at Interzone, back-to-back from 7 to 9:30 p.m. You’re not human if you aren’t at least a little intrigued by the mix that this event has going. More information can be found here:https://www.facebook.com/events/interzone-inc/cein-film-fest-w-gaybysitter-portland/2525684387560099/
The Art of Work Exhibition at the Benton County Museum
Free | open until 2/29
I love romanticizing good ol’ outdoor work. It should come as no surprise that I would be struck by the mere existence of this collaboration and of the programs involved. I mean, who knew about “Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences' Art About Agriculture program?” This exhibit will display pieces from this program as well as the Benton County historical Society’s collections and will depict work involving all sorts of stuff from gardening to fishing to mining. Might sound a little obscure to many but maybe you’re a nature weirdo like me. If so, more information can be found here:https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2020-exhibitions-schedule/
