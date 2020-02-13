Who doesn’t love Valentine’s day? EVERYBODY. The answer is everybody, we all hate this holiday. A day devoted to romance can ironically be quite the isolating experience for most of us. The good news: I love you and if I could, I would gladly share a bottle of fine wine and some chocolates this Valentine’s with you and the other five people who actually read these articles. Sadly, I can’t do that. However, I can give you a few ideas of even better ways you could spend your V-day weekend.
1. The Beaver’s Digest Spread the Love Event at the Student Experience Center
Free | 2/14
Okay you all knew I had to plug this publication’s event. First off, they pay me, second off, I promise it’ll be a great time. This Friday from noon to 3 p.m. the Beaver’s Digest team will be hosting this event in the Student Experience Center. We’re going to have chocolate dipped strawberries, music, V-day card making, a photo booth and more! We will also be announcing a few winners from our social media contest, so check out the Beaver’s Digest Instagram page for a last minute entry. More information is available at our Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/241900320132364/
2. Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Majestic Theater
$15 | 2/14 and 2/15
Honestly, I don’t really know exactly what this thing is, but I have wanted to go to one for years now. From what I gather it is a movie screening unlike any other, complete with a live show, tons of audience interaction, and all-around chaos. Color me intrigued. The tradition dates all the way back to the 70s when the film was released. It certainly looks like one of those things you need to witness for yourself to understand. If you’re feeling bold, there will be showings at 6 and 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evenings. More information on this event can be found here: https://www.majestic.org/
3. Expedition of Whispers at the Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre
Students: $4 | 2/14, 2/15, 2/16
Can you imagine how hard it is to write a play? I can’t. I wrote a poem once in like 6th grade and it totally sucked. All the crazier that “Expedition of Whispers” is a brand new and original adventure play written by OSU Theater Arts student Nate Periera. There are only a few showings and the lab theater is pretty small so be sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible. Information on tickets and more can be found here:https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/the_expedition_of_whispers#.XkNQtEBFyXY
4. Men’s Beavers Basketball vs. Colorado at Gill Coliseum
Students: Free | 2/15
I shouted out the Women’s team last weekend, so it is only fair I also show the boys some love, especially after their big civil war win against the Ducks! We’re right in the heat of the season and this Saturday the Men’s team will take on Colorado at 7 p.m. If you’re feeling peppy, throw on that Beaver merch that your parents bought you during orientation and go help the Beavs bring in another W! Student tickets can be claimed via the student portal at https://osubeavers.com/sports/2016/7/27/student-ticket-information.aspx
