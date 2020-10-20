Even though COVID-19 has restricted our normal Halloween socializing, the real spirit of Halloween is in being fearless and expressive. What better way to celebrate than by decorating and making crafts?
Read on for a list of fun, affordable ways to get spooky while maintaining social distancing.
Creepy Living Room
Supplies:
White sheets
Instructions:
For an instantly eerie, horror-movie look for your living room, all you need are white sheets. Drape your chairs, sofas and tables with these white sheets to give the room a vacant, ghostly appearance.
For an extra oomph, stretch some ‘cobwebs’ around the room and light a few candles.
Bleeding Candles
Supplies:
Black tacks (nails or dark pins work, too)
White candles (or any light colored candle)
Torch lighter or matches
Red candle
Instructions:
Stick tacks about half way into the white candle.
Light a red candle and let the wax start to melt.
Drip the red wax onto the sides of the white candle, making sure it resembles blood dripping down.
Festive Jars
Supplies:
Clear jars
Mod Podge (super affordable)
Brushes
Halloween-colored tissue paper
Paint, paint pens, or non-smudge markers
LED tea lights
Instructions:
Tear small pieces of the tissue paper and begin decoupaging. All this means is take a brush and put careful amounts of Mod Podge on the tissue paper, pressing it onto the outside of the jar. Don’t put too much, less is more. Also, don’t put too many layers of tissue paper - the light needs to come through, later.
Once covered, let your jars dry.
Using your paint pens or markers, decorate the jars however you want! You could put pumpkins, spiderwebs, ghosts, witches, etc. You can always use Pinterest if you need more ideas.
Place LED lights in each jar. Put your jars outside on the porch, on a mantelpiece - or wherever you’re trying to spookify.
Spooky Animals
Supplies:
Plastic or ceramic animals
Black spray paint (or any paint)
Extra - red glitter, glow in the dark paint
Instructions:
Super simple - just paint the animal figurines you have!
If you have any red glitter or glow in the dark paint, use it on the eyes to make them really pop out at night.
Monster Party Cups
Supplies:
Stick-on googly eyes
Black plastic cups
Instructions:
This might be the easiest craft ever. Press the googly eyes onto the black plastic cups and have fun!
Dress Up Your Front Door
This might be the easiest way to give off Halloween vibes for the neighborhood without being able to interact with other people. There are so many different themes you could choose for your door, but here are just a few:
Horror Novel Door
This is the classic:
Supplies:
Cardboard/paperboard
Scissors
Paint or thick pens
Tape
Instructions:
Cut long, thin, differently colored rectangular pieces of cardboard or paperboard - long enough to span the length of your front door.
Go crazy and illustrate them with titles of horror books using paint or thick pens - think Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and The Shining.
Attach to your front door with tape, preferably double-sided.
Harvest Door
A less scary option entails:
Supplies:
Printer
Cream-colored paper
Tape
Instructions:
Download fall-themed vintage seed packets and print on 8.5 x 11 inch cream-colored paper.
Attach to your front door with tape, preferably double-sided.
Candy Corn Door
This is a yummy one:
Supplies:
Thick artist’s paper or printer paper
Paint
Scissors
Tape
Instructions:
On thick artist’s paper, or printer paper if you need to, paint wide stripes across - use orange, yellow, red, and a little gray too.
When it’s dry, cut each paper into candy corn shaped triangles.
Attach to your front door with tape, preferably double-sided.
