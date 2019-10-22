With cold fall weather slowly creeping in, it’s easy to fall into poor eating habits. Sweet potato chips are an easy and healthy way to get the same satisfaction as crunching on potato chips, but with a lot more added health benefits.
According to the BBC Good Food website, a global food media brand with a monthly magazine and series of books, sweet potatoes are a rich source of fiber, vitamins and minerals including iron, calcium, selenium and a good source of most of our B and C vitamins. Sweet potatoes are also high in antioxidants and beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A upon consumption.
The chips are great on their own but why eat plain chips when you can dip them in something delicious?
Ingredients:
One large sweet potato
One large purple or Japanese sweet potato
2 tablespoons of olive oil
½ teaspoon of sea salt
One teaspoon garlic powder
3/4cup sour cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice (fresh or bottled)
2 tablespoon chopped dill
1 teaspoon of prepared bottled horseradish
½ tablespoon dried parsley
1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees fahrenheit.
2. Cut potatoes into thin slices, less than a quarter inch in width.
3. Spray baking pan before placing potato slices in a thin layer on the baking sheet.
4. Drizzle olive oil on slices of sweet potato before sprinkling the slices with sea salt and garlic powder.
5. Bake for one hour.
6. Flip sweet potato slices.
7. Bake another hour.
8. While the sweet potato slices are baking prepare the Dill Sauce.
9. Mix sour cream, lemon juice, dill, horseradish and dried parsley together in a bowl and refrigerate.
10. Remove sweet potato slices from oven, let cool and enjoy.
FYI: If your sweet potato slices aren’t cooking as quickly as they should, don’t panic. They’re either cut a bit too thick or are covered in too much olive oil. Just keep baking them at 200 degrees and check on them every half hour, flipping as needed until they acquire a more chip like texture.
