These delicious, crispy, and thin crepes are just what you would see on the streets of Cambodia, and now you can make them too thanks to the Cambodian Student Association here at Oregon State University. Fill them with some delicious coconut creme, freshly sliced mangos, and perfectly ripe bananas for the best Khmer crepe experience. Enjoy!
Khmer Crepes
Makes 6-7 crepes.
Ingredients:
3/4 Cup All Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
2 Eggs
3/4 cup Whole Milk
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
1 can Coconut Milk
1/2 tsp Salt
4 Tbsp Sugar
2 Tbsp Powdered Sugar
2 Bananas
2 Ripe Mangos
Directions:
Heat the griddle to 325 degrees F as a base temperature.
In one bowl, first take two eggs and whisk the egg yolks together.
In a separate mixing bowl, combine a ¾ cup of all purpose flour, ½ tsp of baking powder, ½ tsp of salt, and 4 Tbsp of sugar.
In that bowl, add 2 tsp of vanilla extract followed by the ¾ cup of milk and the previously whisked eggs.
Completely stir and fold all the ingredients together with a whisk or spoon until batter has a smooth consistency.
Once the griddle has been heated, evenly spray cooking spray to avoid the batter sticking on the griddle.
Using a ⅓ measuring cup to scoop the batter and pour onto the griddle. Use the long crepe spreader to thinly spread the batter into a large size.
Let cook for approximately 2 minutes until golden brown. Remove the crepe using a wooden spatula.
To make the whipped coconut cream, open a can of coconut milk that has been refrigerated overnight and scoop it using a spoon into a large bowl (but without the water from below).
Use an electric whisk for about 1 minute.
Add 2-3 spoonful of confectioners/powdered sugar. If you wanted, you could put a dash of vanilla extract in it too
Special thank you to the Cambodian Student Association and the Global Community Kitchen!
