The countdown to Halloween begins now! Spooky season only comes around once a year, so don’t be a scaredy cat and make sure to try out these tasty recipes.
With the sweet and savory taste of the Monster Munch to the spicy Jalapeno Mummy Popper, you won’t know where to stop. Without the normal Halloween festivities this year, get your roommates and start baking! No tricks here, just treats.
Monster Munch
Ingredients:
3 cups kettle corn
2 cups pretzels
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup white chocolate chips
½ cup candy corn
½ cup yellow, orange, and chocolate M&M’s
2 teaspoons Halloween-colored sprinkles
Directions:
On a parchment-lined baking sheet, place one layer of kettle corn. Add in a single layer of pretzels onto the kettle corn. Melt semi sweet chocolate chips and add them to a Ziploc bag with one corner cut.
Drizzle the melted semi sweet chocolate chips over the kettle corn and pretzels with the majority of the mix being covered in chocolate. Top this with candy corn and M&M’s and drizzle with melted white chocolate chips.
Top with sprinkles, and refrigerate until the chocolate is firm. Break pieces and serve.
“Pumpkin” Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
6 eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt
Orange food coloring
Paprika and chives
Directions:
Start out by boiling the eggs to make them hard boiled eggs. After they are hard boiled eggs, cut them in half and remove the yolks from each egg. Place the yolks, mayonnaise, mustard and salt in a small bowl. Stir with a fork until combined, adding the orange food coloring in one drop at a time until the desired color of orange appears.
Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture. Use your fingers to smooth the yolk mixture. Then, take a toothpick and add lines to the yolk mixture to make it look like a pumpkin. Sprinkle the mixture with paprika, and add the chive to make the pumpkin stem.
Jalapeno Mummy Poppers
Ingredients:
10 jalapeno peppers, sliced in half lengthwise and seeds removed (leave the stems)
8 ounces cream cheese
8 ounces jack cheese
1 green onion, finely chopped
½ teaspoon salt
1 package crescent rolls (Pillsbury)
2 eggs
Candy eyeballs (from Michael’s or Amazon)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese, jack cheese, green onions and salt until smooth. Roll out the crescent rolls and separate into four rectangles with a hole in the middle of each.Press fingers into the holes to seal them.
Using a pizza cutter, cut each rectangle into 10 long pieces vertically. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Then, wrap each jalapeno half with the dough, leaving a small slit for the eyes. Brush the mummies with two beaten eggs and place on a baking sheet.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and press the eyes into the cheese where the opening is.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html