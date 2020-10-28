Brooke Fessenden, fourth year Marketing student
“Well, before, usually I hadn’t really cared so much about the elections just because there hadn’t been any major elections. But recently I learned that it’s really important for young people to vote because we’re kind of written off and a lot of politicians don’t cater to us at all, even though a lot of policies they put into effect end up affecting us - education, young kids are going to be kicked off their parent’s healthcare - and that’s not fair to them.
So we need younger voters to vote because not only do we have our voice, but a voice for people who can’t vote, such as kids, people with disabilities, that kind of stuff. That’s why I feel like it’s important for me to vote, even though I’m like ‘oh it’s just one vote’, it’s still being a voice for people who are my age and young.”
