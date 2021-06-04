It's exciting and also worrying. I'm super glad to go back to campus and see people. But I'm also scared of the safety and possibility of COVID spread[ing]. Zoom has been a great tool and I've appreciated it this year.
I feel kind of torn about it. On one hand, all synchronous lectures are recorded so I'm able to go back at any time to rewatch the lectures and study [and] see if I've missed any material. This is especially helpful since I'm not always able to attend lectures during their scheduled times. I am, however, happy to go back into in-person classes so I can see people and interact with them after over a year of being away from campus. There are a few things from Zoom classes that I would love to see implemented in in-person classes next year.
I hope that these won't be my last Zoom classes. I am definitely excited to get back in the classroom and see everyone in person, but I genuinely think some classes work better on Zoom. At the same time, there are some classes that would work much better in person. It is just a matter of figuring out what environment is best for each class.
I think students deserve more flexibility from school administrators. A hybrid model, mixture of in-person and remote or full-remote options for allowing students to choose what next year’s schedule would look like for each student would be best. For example, remote lectures have been great for scheduling classes that are close together without having to walk across campus, but I do miss office hours in person, and depending on the class it’s nice to have in-person studio.
Spencer Yand, third-year chemical engineering student
I am honestly relieved and excited. Being fully online for four terms has been very taxing, both academic and mental health wise. The thought of having classes in person in the fall is very exciting and comforting. I can't wait to get back on campus!
I’m indifferent. I love the Zoom environment as it minimizes commute time and it’s helpful for me, as an introvert. I also love asynchronous classes as I can set them at my own pace. For my synchronous classes, I haven’t had too many that [had] a lot of peer interaction, which can be difficult at times. I’ll definitely miss my Zoom classes. But I’m also excited to resume in person. It would be a great way to exercise our socializing skills. I really want to get my hands on some laboratory equipment and research!
Alyssa Abonitalla, third-year biohealth sciences and pre-clinical laboratory sciences student
I'm so excited to be done with Zoom University! The quality of education has deteriorated so much since we went remote and getting help is difficult. I can't wait to feel excited about education and coursework again this fall because I haven't been excited about school for over a year.
Emily Gemmill, a fourth-year junior and biochemistry, biophysics and mathematics student
It sounds beautiful. I understand Zoom is a necessary resource and has helped us keep school going during COVID. But I hate it so much. I'm not as engaged, I get more tired because of all the computer time. I'm so happy to be done with it.
I'm excited to move on from Zoom classes and have in-person classes. But I also don't know what to expect for in-person classes since I'm a first-year and haven't experienced any classes in person yet! I'm hoping classes will be a lot more engaging and easier in person.
Lian Moy, first-year food science and technology student
Honestly, it’s going to be great. I have an in-person lab this Spring term and it has been wonderful having a change of pace. Meeting professors face to face is something I look forward to as well. Plus, seeing and talking to other students in person sounds great! I’d feel better being back on campus knowing that’s what I’m actually paying for.
I'm psyched! When I think about having a live class with real people on either side of me, I feel intense relief. Also some preliminary social anxiety, but the relief totally overwhelms it. As an off-campus freshman who has never been in an OSU classroom, learning has been incredibly lonely. I miss looking over at someone next to me and raising my eyebrows after the instructor says something wild, or at the very least knowing the faces of all my classmates. I do feel some nervousness about going in-person, but I know it will be 10 times better than my final Zoom class next week.
Personally, it is a bittersweet feeling as this will also be my last class of my undergraduate career. But looking back at everything I think Zoom was a great solution to an unexpected pandemic; however, I am ready to start seeing more people in person.
I'm glad that I will finally have a normal college experience soon, but I am slightly sad that online classes will be done. It was rather convenient for me to just roll out of bed and log on, and it didn't require much effort. In-person classes will be the opposite, so I am a little worried about the transition, especially as a first year. But I am also excited to meet other students and professors, so there's that!
I've enjoyed being able to hop into someone's office hours right when I had a question (rather than having to dash across campus to try to get to their physical office), but I'm excited to be in person again. While I was fine at the start of the pandemic, motivation, energy [and] focus has greatly decreased over the past year, so being able to differentiate learning and relaxation by being in lecture halls again will be really nice. I'm also really excited to see my peers and friends in person again, as well as my research team!
Tyler M. Palmgren, third-year mechanical engineering student
Today marks the last day of spring term classes. This is worth acknowledging not only because we will soon be launching into summer, but also for the reason that it may be our last time having to learn remotely.
Recently, Oregon State University sent out an announcement about requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for fall term in hopes of holding in-person classes again—which means that we may be attending our last Zoom classes today. Although the pandemic had swept through the world and interrupted our lives unexpectedly more than a year ago, we should be proud of ourselves for making it this far despite the many challenges. The use of Zoom increasingly emerged as a way of adapting to the unprecedented circumstances. We have relied heavily on it for continuing education, employment, social connections and more.
But upon reflection, understanding that today may be the last time we have to log onto Zoom, will we miss it or are we ready to revert back to normal? Let’s hear what students have to say when asked, “What are your thoughts on (hopefully) having your last Zoom class?”
