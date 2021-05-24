Do you always just go to the usual places? I get it, you know what you like so why change it? Well, you might be missing out on some of the newest businesses in Corvallis so we’ve made a list of new shops and restaurants to check out.
We often forget that cities are always changing, undergoing metamorphosis to transform into better versions of themselves. Corvallis is no exception, but amidst the COVID-19 pandemic businesses everywhere have been suffering. Now that restrictions are lightening, our community needs us now more than ever. Visiting these new businesses is a great way to show your support and switch up your routine.
Common Fields
It might be in the name, but there is nothing common about it. Opened in February 2021, Common Fields offers three diverse food trucks and a plethora of beer, ciders and wine from their taproom.
Grab anything from a lamb gyro to a homemade pie, then sit down and enjoy your meal in their beautiful outdoor atmosphere with heated benches and multiple fire pits. They have 16 beers on tap, all from breweries right here in Oregon.
Not 21 or older? No worries, they offer plenty of nonalcoholic beverages as well. They also put on events throughout the week like Trivia Tuesdays and live music performances from local artists on Wednesdays.
Common Fields is open every day of the week from 11 am to 8 pm for dine-in or take-out and can be found on the corner of 3rd and Western.
Five Guys
The critically acclaimed burger shop is finally here. Opened in March 2021, Five Guys is flipping burgers and slinging fries at full throttle. Every burger is cooked to order, so you always get a fresh patty straight off the grill. Choose from any of their 15 free toppings to customize your meal to perfection.
Their fries are also critically acclaimed. They are cooked in 100% peanut oil, which is safe for most people with peanut allergies but it is important to check with a doctor first. Better safe than sorry. Are you a shake and fries type of person? That's great because they offer vanilla milkshakes with 10 mix-in options, such as chocolate or bacon.
Five Guys is open every day of the week from 11 am to 10 pm for dine-in or take-out and can be found on 9th next to Samaritan Hospital.
Bobahead
Now that’s some quali-tea boba! Okay I’m sorry, I’ll see myself out. Opened in February 2020, Bobahead has quickly become an Oregon State student favorite. With so many tea and smoothie options, what’s not to like?
Jasmine, earl black, hibiscus, green, the list goes on and on. They also offer fruity tea options like guava lime and mango. All of this is available with their signature boba, or other add-ins like aloe and lychee.
Curious about what boba is exactly? Traditionally, it is tapioca orbs added to iced milk tea. The orbs are the boba, but usually the entire drink is referred to as boba tea, or bubble tea depending on what area you are from.
Bobahead is open every day of the week from 11 am to 8 pm for dine-in or take-out and can be found on Monroe next to Interzone.
Pollen
No, not what plagues the allergy-afflicted in springtime. Opened in February 2021, Pollen is a superfood cafe run by a mother and daughter duo.
They pride themselves on providing healthy and affordable options and have partnered with local businesses to make that possible. Grab one of their five acai bowl varieties, with optional toppings such as cacao nibs, honey and granola.
Pollen literally offers bee pollen as a topping. It is claimed to be a superfood, but there are no firm studies on the benefits of it yet and should be avoided if you have pollen allergies. Nutritional smoothies, fresh salads and some interesting toasts are also in their menu lineup.
Pollen is open for dine-in or take-out on Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. It can be found on Monroe next to Qdoba.
Cookies
Keep these cookies away from children. Opened in April 2021, Cookies is the newest dispensary in town. It is a branch of a national chain of dispensaries co-founded by the rapper Berner. Check out strains like lion’s mane, cereal milk and the strain created with Oregon State’s very own Gary Payton--called Gary Payton.
While they mainly sell marijuana, they also sell CBD-infused lotions and balms. And yes, they do indeed sell cookies. THC-infused cookies to be exact, along with gummies and chocolates. Most recently, Cookies has collabed with rapper Snoop Dogg to create the doggy bagg strain which Snoop Dogg calls “the breakfast of champions.”
You must be 21 or older to enter. Cookies is open every day of the week from 8 am to 10 pm and can be found on Madison next to Many Hands Trading in downtown Corvallis.
Kraken Cards
Man, these puns are kraken me up. Just me? Okay. Opened in April 2021, Kraken Cards is bringing tabletop gaming and trading cards to downtown Corvallis.
As the storefront for the online retailer of tabletop gaming accessories, Inked Gaming, they plan to bring that same quality and enthusiasm to their new brick and mortar location. They offer everything a tabletop gamer needs, from playmats to deck sleeves to cute plushies.
If you love Magic the Gathering or Pokemon TCG this is the spot for you. They have a vast selection of trading cards, and collectible sports cards are on the way. Plans for wargaming tournament events are in the works as well.
Kraken Cards is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and can be found on 3rd across the street from Wise Cracks.
The Bière Library
Can’t Bière these puns? Don’t worry, that’s the last one. Opened in October 2020, The Bière Library is the perfect place to have a bite to eat, have a drink and get lost in your favorite book.
Classic Belgian-inspired food and up to ten draft beers in rotation all in the cozy atmosphere of a library is a recipe for success. Charcuterie boards, Soup du jour and sweet or savory crêpes are all standard options at this very Euorpeanesque establishment.
They have a take-one-leave-one style library inside so you can always pick up something new to read.
The Bière Library is open for dine-in and take-out on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. You can find them downtown on Monroe next to TacoVino.
