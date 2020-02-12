The first Valentines Day of the decade is approaching, what a better time to make new unconventional traditions and celebratory fun.
It can be assumed when the big V-Day is mentioned, images of chocolates, flowers and sweaty, nervous dinner dates come to mind. What do to if not the big to-do though?
The history of Valentine's Day isn’t all roses though, which some of us may assume. Actually, the holiday dates back to Roman times stemming from a festival that marked the coming of Spring. The festival also celebrated fertility rates of child-bearing women and the gifting of women to men via a lottery system. Seems these origins are a little out dates. Unless I’m missing something love is no longer rooted in patriarchal social constructs and unwanted marriage.
Now, in 2020, both women and men are taking the name of love to new definitions. Real students from Oregon State talk about their evening plans who’s ideas venture a little farther off than conventional romance. Soleil Haskell, a third year student studying Design & Innovation Management, weighs in on her opinion of V-Day.
“When it comes to relationships, I think Valentine’s Day accentuates strain internally so that it can then create an external pressure. What I mean is, besides being seen buying cheesy cards at the grocery store or having a nice dinner, I don’t think anyone really knows what Valentine’s Day is about,” Haskell said. “The issues and judgement all come from within. Personally, I don’t care that much about V-Day. I think birthdays and anniversaries are more important.”
Haskell believes Valentine’s Day can be celebrated as genuinely as a person wants to however they want. She acknowledges that every individual can show their love their own way, Valentine’s Day or not.
Megan Williams, a third year chemical engineer, talks about how she views the holiday.
“Personally I think it’s great! I love holidays for being an excuse to celebrate and do stuff you normally wouldn’t on a regular day, but I do think that Valentines day in particular sometimes puts unnecessary pressure on couples,” Williams said. “I think it depends on the couple— some will take any excuse to be sappy and celebrate their love and all that and some don’t need a specific day to do that.”
Megan also is open to the idea of starting new traditions and hopes to spend V-Day with her best friends, starting this year.
For a perfect date though, Williams idea is much more spontaneous than a girls night in.
“Definitely going to an amusement park or skiing or something! I love adventurous fun stuff like that and I’d love to go with someone who enjoys them as much as I do.” Williams said.
Though there isn’t a five star ski resort nestled in Corvallis, both Mt Bachelor and Mt Hood are only a few hours away if anyone is looking for a fun day well spent.
Valentine’s Day can be more important or monumental to some than others. Everyone has different perceptions of love, what is it and how to celebrate it— or not in some cases.
Jacob Albright, a third year applied business, economics and society major, doesn’t feel too strongly one way or another.
“I mean in all honesty I don’t think I have ever once celebrated Valentine’s Day, it’s not really a holiday that crosses my mind too often, but when it does it’s usually just a reminder to enjoy the people around you,” Albright said. “Often times I feel like the idea of Valentines is too centered on a negative connotation involving shame of loneliness when in reality it is a celebration for love, which is great.”
Albright plans to spend the day like any other Friday, hanging out with his friends, watching movies and maybe doing some homework. He feels it’s more important to just remember the people who show up in your life on a daily basis.
Looking for something to do this Friday? Come join the Beaver’s Digest team in the lobby of the Student Experience Center from 12-3pm. There will be music, a photo booth, crafts and a real chocolate fountain!
