The COVID-19 Vaccine can be one's best friend, but worst enemy all at the same time. Whether this vaccine is in your foreseen future or not, we can all use some self care in our lives.
I’m sure we’ve all heard the list of possible side effects one can expect post-vaccination. The body aches, the head aches, the fatigue. Condolences go out to anyone who has or will suffer from these symptoms, but we’re all in this together.
For some people, feeling under the weather the day or two after the vaccine is inevitable. However, here is a list of things you can do to make yourself feel better and hopefully minimize the under-weather-ness.
First things first, put down the cocktail and pick up the water. Drinking alcohol is one of the absolute worst things you can put into your body when sick. It’s good to plan the date of your vaccine in preparation by eating clean and healthy. Be kind to your body, and do it a favor by staying hydrated and filling it with things like high protein, healthy snacks. This way even when your energy levels are at an all time low, you can still continue to replenish your body with what it needs.
While you’re drinking your water post-vaccination, make sure you’re also getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep. Your body may need more and that’s okay. Sleep is one of the best ways for your body to recover and get better. It’s okay for when you’re sick to take advantage of naps. Email your professors, let them know what’s going on and get your rest.
As silly as it sounds, find your serotonin booster. Keeping your mind healthy is extremely important in any circumstance, and especially when you’re sick. While you’re laying in bed in between naps make sure you’re prepared for what’s to come when you wake up. Listen to your favorite music, read your favorite book and laugh at your favorite sitcom.
Now it’s down to the basics--drugs. Taking either an ibuprofen or a Tylenol can help with not only the discomfort of your arm, but also for the post-vaccination symptoms. It can also be taken prior to the vaccination so it can help with the soreness of your arm. Make sure to also keep moving your arm as well in order to avoid any possible soreness.
Everyone’s bodies are different, and no two people are going to feel the same, pandemic or not. These recommendations may work for some but not for others. Find what feels right for you and your body, and let’s kick this virus’s butt.
