Summer break is just around the corner and a cool beverage would be great to enjoy after submitting your last assignment or final. A selection of drinks can be made whether you’re gathering with a few friends or by yourself on a hot day.
You can make these cocktails using your favorite fruits and juices with an option to hold the alcohol to turn it into a mocktail. Hopefully, these refreshments will please your taste buds in the long, summer days ahead.
Cheery Cocktails
Land of Happy
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounce gin
1 1/2 ounce honeydew-basil-white balsamic shrub:
Honeydew
Basil
White sugar
White balsamic vinegar
Prosecco (or champagne)
Lemon wedge
Basil salt (or salt)
Instructions
Start this drink by rubbing the lemon wedge on the outside of the cocktail glass, but only half of it. Then, coat the cup using the basil salt, or just salt, if you don’t have basil salt. With a cocktail shaker, add the gin and syrup inside, then shake until chilled. Strain the liquid twice into the cup and add prosecco to the top, which can also be substituted with champagne. For the honeydew-basil-white-balsamic shrub, cut off the rind of the honeydew and remove its seeds. Cut the remaining honeydew into chunks then combine in a blender with a cup of basil and blend until smooth. Pour this mixture into a saucepan and add four cups of white sugar and four cups of cold water. Let this simmer until the sugar has dissolved. To this, add 1 1⁄2 cups of white balsamic vinegar. Remove this from the heat and strain into the drink to enjoy. You can store the honeydew-basil-white balsamic shrub in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Vida Paloma
Ingredients
2 ounces Del Maguey Vida mezcal (or tequila)
3 ounces freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
1/4 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces club soda
Chile piquin (or tajin)
Grapefruit slice
Cilantro sprig
Jalapeño round
Instructions
With your rocks glass, add chile piquin or tajin to the rim of the cup. Add mezcal or tequila to the shaker along with the syrup and fruit juices. After shaking, strain the mix into the prepped glass over ice. Top the drink with club soda or carbonated water. Finish this drink by garnishing it with a slice of grapefruit, a cilantro sprig and a jalapeño round.
Marvelous Mocktails
Raspberry Lemonade Virgin Mojito
Ingredients
15 mint leaves
1 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
8 ounces sparkling raspberry lemonade
Raspberries
Lime wedge
Instructions
For this soft take on a classic drink, place the mint at the bottom of a tall highball glass and gently muddle the leaves. Add the syrup and lime juice to the glass along with a handful of ice cubes. Then, top the mix with the sparkling raspberry lemonade. Complete the drink by garnishing it with fresh strawberries, a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.
Tiki Cooler
Ingredients
6 ounces pineapple juice
6 ounces coconut milk
3 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons almond-flavored syrup
2 ounces club soda
4 pinches ground nutmeg
4 lime wedges
4 sprigs fresh mint
Cocktail umbrellas
Instructions
Begin this tropical mix with a pitcher and place ice cubes in it. Add the pineapple juice, coconut milk, lime juice and almond-flavored syrup to it and stir until chilled. Strain this mix and pour into separate glasses. Top the drink with club soda which will allow it to become foamy. Dust the mocktail with nutmeg and garnish with a lime wedge and sprig of mint. Decorate the drink with a cocktail umbrella before taking your first sip.
Giving these drinks a try is a good way to cool down and have fun. The variety of cocktails and mocktails are best enjoyed with a meal and the company of others. By the end of the summer, you might even become an expert mixologist.
