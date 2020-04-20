HSRC Spring 2020 Assistance Form:
https://studentlife.oregonstate.edu/hsrc/food-security/spring-2020-hsrc-assistance
OSU SNAP:
https://studentlife.oregonstate.edu/hsrc/food-security/snap-sign-support
Basic needs and emergency housing assistance:
https://calendly.com/miguel-arellano
Students facing eviction information:
https://studentlife.oregonstate.edu/hsrc/housing/other-housing-resources
Benton County COVID-19 Volunteer Form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc--oYvP2bLSWDC1VYjxt0pHXTclk6CeRnoRupsRGwz5eMWSA/viewform
The Benton County COVID-19 Volunteer Form is an effort to aid the Corvallis community, created by "CGE Mutual Aid Caucus and the Benton County Family Response Team. CGE Mutual Aid Caucus is a group of graduate employees at Oregon State University and community allies dedicated to the building of community support networks and helping each other. Benton County Family Response Team is a group of local parents and activists that formed in response to the unprecedented community threat of COVID-19."
South Corvallis Food Bank:
