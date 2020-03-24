So you're stuck at home. Spending too much time on the couch, scrolling away through the ominous depths of social media and virtually inhaling the news. It's an unsettling time; now's the time stop refreshing your Instagram feed and refresh yourself, by heading to the kitchen and trying out these easy quarantine-friendly recipes!
Appetizers and Snacks
Peach and Black Bean Salsa (vegan)
Ingredients
1 cup diced peaches
1 small clove garlic, minced
3/4 cup black beans
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions
2 tablespoons finely-chopped cilantro
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Salt and cayenne pepper
Directions
Combine all ingredients into a bowl! Mix together and enjoy, with the chips of your choice!
Peanut Butter Raspberry Banana Spirals (vegan)
Ingredients
Banana
Tortilla
Rasperries
Peanut Butter
Cinnamon
Directions
1. Spread a thin layer of peanut butter on one side of tortilla
2. Slice banana and place banana slices and raspberries on peanut butter side of tortilla
3. Roll tortilla and slice into sushi-like slices, sprinkle with cinnamon, and enjoy!
Mini Microwaved French Toast (GF/DF)
2 Slices Bread (can be replaced with gluten-free bread)
1 Egg
1 tablespoon milk (or milk alternative)
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 tablespoon raisins
Maple Syrup (topping)
Directions
1. Cut bread into small cubes, place in a small microwaveable bowl
2. Combine egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and raisins in a separate bowl
3. Pour liquid mixture over bread and mix lightly, let sit to soak break for 1 minute
4. Microwave on high for 1.5 - 2 minutes, let cool and enjoy!
Ingredients
Nonstick spray, as needed
4 very ripe medium bananas, peeled
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 cup light or dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup finely chopped chocolate or mini chocolate chips
3/4 coarsely chopped toasted nuts, such as almonds, walnuts or pecans (optional)
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray.
2. In a large bowl, mash the bananas coarsely using a fork. They should be fully broken apart, but it’s OK if some larger lumpy pieces remain. Whisk in the melted butter, yogurt, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla until well combined.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda and salt to combine. Add the flour mixture to the banana mixture and stir to combine using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon. Scrape the sides and base of the bowl well to make sure the mixture is uniformly combined.
4. Gently stir in the chocolate until combined, then pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread into an even layer. If using, sprinkle the surface generously with coarse sugar.
5. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the edges of the loaf start to pull away from the edge of the pan, and a tester inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached, 60 to 75 minutes. If the top of the loaf is becoming too dark before it’s baked through, loosely cover with foil.
6. Transfer from the oven to a cooling rack and run a thin knife around the edge of the banana bread to separate it from the pan. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before un-molding and cooling completely.
Lunch and Dinner
Greek Salad (vegan)
1 cucumber
4 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
1 cup pitted kalamata olives
1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 cup fresh herbs (basil and parsley work well)
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper
Directions
1. In a large serving bowl, combine the cucumber, tomatoes, peppers, olives, onion, chickpeas, and herbs.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, and oregano. Dress the salad with the Greek dressing and toss to combine. Cover and store in the refrigerator until ready to eat!
Whole Grain Veggie Burrito Bowl (yields 4 servings)
Ingredients
1 bag boil-in-bag brown rice (such as Uncle Ben's)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon cumin
3 garlic cloves
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 can black beans
1 cup cherry tomatoes, in halves
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
jalapeno pepper (optional)
1 1/3 cup chopped red cabbage
3 ounces queso fresco
1 ripe avocado
Directions
1. Cook brown rice according to package directions. Drain. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add cumin and garlic; cook 1 1/2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
2. Partially drain black beans. Place beans and remaining liquid in a small saucepan; stir in chipotle chiles and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring bean mixture to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.
3. Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and jalapeño; toss to combine.
4. Combine remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons juice, and cabbage; toss well.
5. Divide rice mixture evenly among 4 shallow bowls. Divide bean mixture, tomato mixture, cabbage mixture, cheese, and avocado evenly over rice. Enjoy!
Ingredients
1 medium sweet potato
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Heat oven to 400° F.
2. Pierce each sweet potato several times with the tines of a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes.
3. Make a slit in the top of each sweet potato. Top with 1 tablespoon of butter and season with the salt and pepper. Enjoy!
Grilled Margherita Sandwich (yields 4 sandwhiches)
Ingredients
1/4 cup marinara
8 slices whole-grain bread
4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
1 large tomato, cut into 8 thin slices
12 basil leaves
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Cooking spray
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
1. Spread 1 tablespoon marinara over 1 side of each of 4 bread slices. Top evenly with cheese and tomatoes. Sprinkle tomatoes evenly with pepper and salt. Top tomatoes with basil and remaining bread slices. Lightly coat sandwiches with cooking spray.
2. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add sandwiches to pan; cook 2 1/2 minutes or until browned. Brush tops evenly with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Turn sandwiches over; cook 2 minutes or until browned. Enjoy!
Ingredients
6 to 8 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch strips
2 cups boiling water
3 tablespoons butter, plus more for frying eggs
1 cup grated Parmesan
2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles (noodle blocks only; discard the seasoning packs)
2 eggs, whisked together until smooth
Salt and black pepper
For optimal deliciousness: An extra egg or two to fry and put on top of ramen
Directions
1. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until fat is rendered and meat is cooked through. Adjust the heat as needed to prevent scorching. When bacon is cooked, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to a paper-towel-lined plate. Set aside.
2. Pour off the extra bacon fat in the pan, leaving behind any browned bits stuck on the bottom. Return pan to medium-high heat and add boiling water, butter and half the cheese. Stir, scraping up bacon bits, and bring to a boil. Add noodle blocks and boil, gently separating the strands as they soften, until noodles are almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. The noodles will absorb some of the liquid, and there will be a thick broth in the pan. Keep the heat high; you want most of the liquid to evaporate.
3. Reduce heat to low. Add whisked eggs, stir into noodles very well, and cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan, about 1 minute. The sauce should remain quite runny; the eggs will continue to cook after you remove them from the heat. Mix in cooked bacon, remaining cheese and plenty of black pepper and immediately remove from the heat.
4. Scrape mixture into 2 large serving bowls. If not making fried eggs, serve immediately, grinding pepper over the top of each bowl.
5. If making fried eggs, cover the noodle bowls to keep them warm. Return empty pan to medium heat, add a lump of butter, and swirl until melted and foaming. Crack the eggs into the pan and fry until yolks are just set and edges are brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to noodle bowls, grind on more pepper, and serve immediately.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 medium onion, peeled and roughly chopped
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, cored and roughly chopped
2 carrots, peeled and finely minced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 cup peas
1 tablespoon minced ginger
3 to 4 cups cooked white rice
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup minced cilantro
Directions
1. Put 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or a large skillet, and turn heat to high. When it begins to shimmer, add onion, pepper and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, 5 to 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, remove vegetables to a bowl.
2. Drain peas if necessary, and add them to skillet; cook, shaking pan, for about a minute, or until hot. Remove them to the bowl.
3. Put remaining oil in the skillet, followed by garlic and ginger. When the mixture is fragrant, about 15 seconds later, add the rice, breaking up clumps with a spoon as you go along and tossing it with oil. When the rice is well coated, make a well in the center and break the eggs into it. Scramble these, then stir into the rice.
4. Return vegetables to the skillet and stir to integrate. Add wine or water and cook, stirring, for approximately 1 minute. Add soy sauce and sesame oil, then taste and add salt and pepper if necessary. Turn off heat, stir in the cilantro and serve!
This is a collection of out-sourced recipes from various websites. Beaver's Digest does not own or claim rights to any listed recipes.
