In times of quarantine, we may experience feelings of boredom, discomfort, or agitation. Being trapped at home can be restricting, disconnecting us from the rest of the world as well as prohibiting us from going about our usual daily business. Do not fret, though, as the following list will provide you with 10 ideas to pass the time.
I would like to welcome you to the world of introverts, where spending time alone invigorates and excites us. As my best friend said, “Us introverts have been preparing for quarantine our whole lives--we’ve got books and we’ve got Netflix.” Hopefully you’ll have as much of a blast as I do with these introverted activities.
1. Read. I often ponder why fewer and fewer people are reading for fun. I guess what they don’t know is that books contain the wisdom of those before us which we can inherit. Trust me, you’ll gain a lot of insight and intelligence from reading. Now’s the time to grab that book off the shelf and dive into it. Recent ones I’ve read that I highly recommend are Where the Crawdads Sing and Moon Over Manifest.
2. Write. The arrival of spring is accompanied by rays of sunshine and blossoming flowers. Everywhere, you are surrounded by sources of inspiration. Let your thoughts flow free. You have the potential to create something beautiful, whether a poem or a chapter of the book that you’ve been wanting to write.
3. Play video games. Not surprisingly, introverts like to daydream and fantasize, so this is one of our many ways of escaping to a different world. Besides, video games are fun to enjoy individually and with friends, as it brings out the competitive nature in us. Consider playing the trending Nintendo Switch. I have to say that my favorites are any of the Mario games.
4. Revisit childhood memories. In the blink of an eye, we have all become college students. But the memories still exist. Who remembers Webkinz, PBS Kids, and Shel Silverstein? Look through those photo albums and rewatch those shows you used to as a kid. Embrace the nostalgia, because the truth is, your childhood pastimes can still bring you happiness.
5. Play with pets. No need to explain this one further--introverts like pets more than humans.
6. Play board games. Introverts do like to socialize, especially through board games, because we can silently strategize on our own. I really love Catan and Unstable Unicorns.
7. Organize your phone and computer. How many of us have loads of files and documents in complete disarray on our desktop and Google Drive? Well, what a perfect time it is to be productive and sort and organize everything. It’ll save you time in the long run.
8. Update your résumé. Reflect on your recent experiences, and be proud of your accomplishments and how far you’ve come. You just have to put them in words. When I built my résumé, I used this website for guidance. Believe me, your future self will thank you later when rushing to apply for a job.
9. Watch a TED Talk. Hear what others have to say about personal life-changing experiences. Allow yourself to be inspired and improve aspects of your own life as well. You can still learn even if there’s no school. One of my favorite TED Talks covers the topic of nature and gratitude at this link.
10. Dance your heart out. Put on some emotional and dramatic music, pretend you’re in a music video, and just dance. Introverts secretly do this when we’re in our room by ourselves with no one else watching, and, let me tell you, it’s a great way to let it all out. Plus, it’s good exercise, too.
