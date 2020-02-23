[EXPLICIT]
Sacred Art Tattoo’s Joey Taylor has been making a huge impact in the Corvallis community for over 25 years — but because of the way he looks with his tattoos, beard, and general fashion he’s written off as a ‘scary dude’. Why is that?
Boldly Me is a week of events from Feb. 24 - 28 that surround sexual health and different forms of identity when it comes to sex and love. What makes Boldly Me so important is plain to see when you hear about Madilyn, Morgan, and Noah’s own experience of Sex Ed. in elementary and high school.
Disclaimer: All these opinions are opinions of Madilyn, Morgan, and Noah and not of Orange Media Network as a whole!
LINKS:
Sacred Art Tattoo’s Hidden History, by Zoe Sandvigen: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/beavers_digest/sacred-art-tattoo-s-hidden-history/article_873e3648-4ec2-11ea-a58a-5bbc11e8b764.html
Starbucks To Finally Let Employees Show Their Tattoos, by Harry Bradford: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/starbucks-tattoos-policy-work_n_5999746?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAALcOFgID161MWcrJjGUppXtxBHHuYhd977kXnhz4TIHI37wPIl8UNUo2KNXeW--rEQWHFNuiMKFnkhBsXjZT31lPjdLFkZAn43zBsjuJfQ45UI4NMVHfUXpaD2EvphKr1RwpZYReaP3wXhu25OHfO4X-kd5cwjy48BH6ulnW48U6
Boldly Me’s event page: https://studenthealth.oregonstate.edu/boldly-me
Beaver’s Digest Social Media
Twitter: @BeaversDigest
Facebook: BeaversDigest
Instagram: beaversdigest
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html