Season 2 of DTD is here! Johnny joins Madilyn and Morgan as they talk about Delta Lambda Phi’s disbandment, the effort to make Greek life more inclusive with an event hosted by the FSL Pride club, and how to be an LGBTQ+ ally. They also talk about the newest obsession, Netflix’s “You” — a series that is described as a social commentary on getting away with bad things because of a person’s privileges.
It’s a jam-packed season premiere!
Note about content: There will be MAJOR spoilers about the show “You” (we’re talking the entire show is spoiled!). So, if you want to stay surprised, don’t listen until you’ve seen the show!
Links:
FSL Pride - https://www.facebook.com/fslprideOSU/
DLP’s page - https://dlp.org/oregonstate/about/
Stephen Colbert’s interview with Penn Badgley - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRQ5ntxnFaI
