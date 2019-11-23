[EXPLICIT]
Holiday themed podcast, but with a twist. Morgan, Madilyn, and Noah have discussions about their experiences with homesickness during the first few years of college, and how that might trigger students to drop out of college after their first year. Also, friendsgiving is a popular thing for college students, but what is it and how do you put one on? BD has an article for you! They also share resources for students who are homeless, potentially homeless, or going hungry.
LINKS
“Homesickness isn't really about 'home'” by Derrick Ho http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/08/16/homesickness.not.about.home/index.html
“When a College Student Comes Home to Stay” by William Stixrud and Ned Johnson for the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/19/well/family/when-a-college-student-comes-home-to-stay.html
"Friendsgiving: How to get your friends together to avoid loneliness this holiday season" by Zoë Grace Sandvigen: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/beavers_digest/friendsgiving/article_729d672a-0432-11ea-be99-7fb7ea9e282f.html
“114,000 Students in N.Y.C. Are Homeless. These Two Let Us Into Their Lives.” by Eliza Shapiro: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/11/19/nyregion/student-homelessness-nyc.html
“Corvallis homeless population at risk during cold weather season” by Noah Nelson: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/daily_barometer/corvallis-homeless-population-at-risk-during-cold-weather-season/article_f7425018-1765-11e9-af5e-8f473a1a1515.html
