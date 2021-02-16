Whether you’re falling in love the hardest you’ve ever fallen before, or you are so heartbroken that you feel as though you cannot even breath, there’s a not-so-secret remedy to help… music.
Music does wonders to the brain. It can help heal pain, relieve stress, and even improve memory. We know this to be true, because how many times have you heard a song and it takes you back to an exact moment in time with all of those feelings rushing back along with it.
No matter what stage you are in with your relationship, there will always be a song to support you through. Down below there are three different playlists, and I’ve pulled five of my favorites from each to showcase. For when you’re single and finally over them, when you’re in love and couldn’t be happier and for when you’re heartbroken and miss them.
Euphoric & In Love:
“Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” By FINNEAS
“Affection” BETWEEN FRIENDS
“You & Me - Tadashi Remix” By Hello Harry, Mahrah, Tadashi, Thomas Garcia
“I Think I’m In Love” By Kat Dahlia
“Perfect” By Ed Sheeran
Link for full playlist: https://beav.es/JsS
.
Sad & Missing You:
“you broke me first” By Tate McRae
“I Can’t Fall in Love Without You” By Zara Larsson
“what if it’s not” Jackson Guthy
“Shrike”By Hozier
“Unsteady” By X Ambassadors
Link for full playlist: https://beav.es/JsT
.
Single & Happy About It:
“Fallingwater” By Maggie Rogers
“Liar” By LEON
“Fuck Feelings” By Olivia O’Brien
“Better Luck Next Time” By Kelsea Ballerini
“Bitter” By FLETCHER, Kito
