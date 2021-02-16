In the modern age, it’s becoming more common for people to meet and talk to others virtually through various dating apps available.
With this in mind, we’ve curated a guide to building the best dating profile for your glowing, authentic self.
With different apps for you to download from Tinder to Bumble, meeting new people is now easier than it ever has been. There is much to consider when putting together your dating profile: the photos, information you should include about yourself, hobbies. So, how do you create the ideal image of yourself?
The Photos
To catch the attention of those swiping by, it’s important to think about what photos you decide to display on your profile. These can vary from portrait shots, to selfies, to group photos (just as long as your profile doesn’t have just group photos). What you choose can represent the type of personality you have, along with your overall appearance. Having around five to seven photos on your profile is a good middle ground.
If you are feeling bold, you can use the maximum amount of photos aloud, and even include silly pictures of yourself or your favorite meme in the mix. It’s also best to use photos of yourself that are recent so others can see what you currently look like.
The Bio
When putting into words what you’re all about, there are different ways you can go when writing your bio. Being honest by listing information such as what university you might attend, what city you live in and your hobbies is a simple way of giving future matches some insight to what you’re all about. This can make people more curious and prompt them to want to match with you.
Having fun with your bio and using a snarky riddle or a humorous quote can also be a good option. Doing this shows potentially interested people the substance you have in your personality. What to avoid in your bio is oversharing about yourself and making it too long. This could drive people away, no one wants to read a book about you at first glance.
The Music
A common feature on these apps is the option to sync your music. Doing this shows people your favorite song and a few of your favorite artists. This is typically done through your Spotify, and is a great addition to the rest of your profile. On Tinder, you can set a specific song as your “anthem.” This song selection can send a certain message to those who interact with you. What an easy conversation starter by bonding on your shared music taste
Additional Tips
To make the most of your online dating experience, here are some extra tips to follow. Part of dating is being safe. Luckily, apps now have some sort of verification process to make sure profiles are real. No one likes a catfish.
Another feature offered on Bumble are the questions you can choose to answer about yourself. These are displayed on your profile such as if you actively work out, if you use alcohol regularly and what your zodiac sign is. Including these attributes can provide people who browse your profile with more insight about the type of person you’re looking for, and your beliefs.
Following these simple steps can help your online dating profile stand out on these apps. Writing the perfect bio and picking the best pictures can guide you to finding the right person. The most important advice when using a dating app is to have fun and stay positive.
