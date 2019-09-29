Oregon State’s Community Engagement and Leadership will work alongside OSU’s Student Experiences and Engagement to host Fall Into Service, happening on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. Fall Into Service is Community Engagement and Leadership’s first community service event of fall term.
“This year you can be a part of this amazing experience by signing up for one of our 12 projects, ranging from early morning to mid-day to all-day opportunities. Projects are open to OSU students, faculty, staff and their partners/dependents,” CEL Events says.
Some of the projects offered include Craft N' Care with Meals on Wheels & SafeHaven at The Craft Center, Food Prep Work with Stone Soup, Food Security Project with HSRC, Garden Work Party with Produce for the People, Postcards for Politicians with Community Engagement & Leadership, and Lupe's Community Garden with Philomath Community Services.
Check in is at Memorial Union Trysting Tree Lounge. All participants will travel to their project via Motorpool or walking.
“Fall Into Service is a great opportunity to learn about and contribute to organizations that are doing great work to strengthen our local community while building connections with others at OSU,” CEL says.
For the event, they will be using the hashtag #BeaversGiveBack on social media. To sign up for Fall Into Service, visit Oregon State University Event Calendar.
Some events may already be full or waitlisted.
