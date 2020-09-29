Orange Media Network, Oregon State’s student-run media center, is home to six different media outlets and six cross-platform teams that keep the wheels turning.
If you’re interested in getting involved, finding a place to start might sound like a daunting task, so we’re going to break down each of the different cohorts within OMN so you can figure out where you’ll fit best.
The Daily Barometer
The Daily Barometer, or the Baro, is Oregon State University’s student-run newspaper. “The Baro objectively and truthfully covers local and state-wide news to inform the OSU, Corvallis and greater Oregon community,” said Jaycee Kalama, Barometer editor in chief “Our team is here with open arms and encourages everyone to apply. All writing positions are entry-level, so staff members learn a lot about the world of journalism and local news throughout their time with us.”
Beaver’s Digest
Beaver’s Digest is OMN’s lifestyle magazine, covering the student experience in and around Oregon State. BD is my personal cohort, and in my time here I’ve written about all sorts of things, from visiting clubs on campus, to film and TV reviews, to the long term effects of being stuck in online school. Whatever the topic, I get to write and learn about what interests me. Like the Baro, all writing positions at BD are entry-level and we’d love to have you join us.
DAMchic Magazine
Interested in fashion? More importantly, interested in getting PAID to talk about fashion? I bet that got your attention. DAMchic is Oregon State’s fashion magazine, which prints every fall, winter and spring term. Did I mention a launch party precedes each print? Aside from print magazines, DAMchic also discusses and shares fashion photography and trends via social media.
Prism
“Prism is the arts and literary journal here at OSU and we strive to foster creativity in this community,” said Julia Zeigler, Prism editor in chief. “We welcome new voices and perspectives and uplift students by publishing their art in our annual edition of Prism.” Volunteers will have the opportunity to develop podcasts and video content, keep the blog active and pick submissions to be featured in the annual journal.
KBVR TV
Ever wanted to work in a television studio? Or to be on television? OMN’s home on the fourth floor of the Student Experience Center houses its own studio for televised newscasting. “We’re always looking for new volunteers, be they editors, writers, content creators, social media marketers, there is a place at KBVR TV for anyone,” said Andrew Foran, KBVR TV station manager. KBVR TV runs student-made content 24/7 on Comcast channel 26 in Corvallis, Albany, and Philomath.
KBVR FM
KBVR FM hosts student broadcasts on 88.7 FM. Students interested in DJing, producing talk and sports programming, or talking about music will fit right in here. In addition, KBVR FM is participating in the International Local Music Exchange at 10:00 AM October 2nd. The exchange brings college radio stations together to collaborate and share local artists on a tour over international airwaves. At 5:30 PM on October 8th, KBVR FM will be hosting a DJ orientation via Zoom, where you’ll learn about becoming a DJ, starting a podcast, and all things radio.
Marketing
What’s a media network without a marketing department? “Just like the rest of Orange Media Network, the marketing team is student-run — and you don’t have to have prior experience to join,” said Ryan Moore, OMN marketing lead “As part of the marketing team, you have the opportunity to work closely with each different OMN cohort and collaborate with some of OSU’s most creative individuals. OMN marketing associates create social media content, meet with student leaders, promote events, and more.”
OMN Sports
Sports Editor Brady Akins describes their cohort as “a group of passionate, creative writers and contributors who are interested in exploring Oregon State sports beyond the stats and scores. We’re a team that wants to tell the stories of everyone involved in Beavers athletics, especially the stories that extend beyond the game.” They also have opportunities for writing, podcasting, photography, videography, and more.
Photography
Last but certainly not least, the photography team works with writers from all mediums to provide high quality photos that compliment the stories we tell. As with the other cohorts, all positions are entry level and there are occasional trainings for those interested but lacking experience.
Applications for those interested in joining us in any of our cohorts with OMN can be found here.
