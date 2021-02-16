There’s a concept in physics called potential energy in which an object is in a position to release a larger amount of energy than normal. Water gathering behind a dam, a book at the edge of a table, a kid about to go down a slide, all of these are filled with potential energy.
This concept doesn’t just apply to physics, it also applies to every day of our lives. Think about it, you’re spending the day in online classes and not going anywhere? That day has little potential energy, there’s only so many things that could come out of online class. Your first day of work, on the other hand? Filled with potential energy, you might meet your business partner for the next 20 years.
One occasion with some of the highest potential energy is a first date. If you play your cards right, a total stranger could become the love of your life. That sounds like potential to me. To maximize your potential energy, you’ve got to make a strong first impression, so here are six potential first dates ideas.
Dinner and a Show
A classic combination, sharing a meal gives you a solid block of time to get to know each other while a movie or show takes a bit of the pressure off and gives you something to talk about afterwards. Though this one might be tougher due to restaurants and theaters being closed, you could replicate it at home easily enough, plus you could turn cooking together into another first date activity.
Trivia Night
Lots of bars host the occasional trivia night, which is the perfect place for some quick cooperation. Most places do general trivia, but if there’s a specific topic you and your date are both into, it could be worth finding a place that does themed trivia. Whether it’s sports, entertainment, fashion, history, science--a good trivia night is sure to be anything but boring.
Volunteer at an Animal Shelter
Who doesn’t love dogs and cats? Animal shelters around the world provide temporary homes for animals, and they’re always looking for volunteers to walk and play with the furry friends living there. I don’t know about you, but I see spending an afternoon on a date with a bunch of paws running around as an absolute win.
Karaoke Night
First dates can be awkward, nobody’s denying that, but sometimes getting out of your comfort zone is the perfect way to break the ice. After getting over the initial embarrassment of singing in front of strangers, karaoke is a ton of fun and a great way to show your date your fun side.
Take a Hike
Don’t want to spend a bunch of money on dinner and a movie? Take your date on your favorite hiking trail, if that’s something they’re into. This activity allows time to get to know each other, and ideally, a great view at the top. Plus if either of you have dogs, this first date is pet friendly.
Take a Swing Dance Class
Taking a dance class with a total stranger? Wouldn’t that be super awkward? Maybe at first, but like karaoke, once you get past the initial awkwardness, swing dancing is tons of fun! The basics are easy enough to learn and, if the date goes well, dancing could be something you and your date do together all the time.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html