Imagine if you received a positive COVID-19 test and had to shut yourself away for a while. Perhaps you would feel stressful, lonely, worrisome or powerless. Wouldn’t it cheer you up if you were sent some well wishes?
As Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s lockdown order alerts us to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, let us not forget about the relevance of this in regards to our own Corvallis community. Since the virus has struck Benton county, Oregon State University has done everything it can to protect its students and staff.
Many students have been a part of OSU’s TRACE testing that allows students to get quick, easy results while also helping the community fight coronavirus. Unfortunately, those who test positive are placed in total isolation for two-weeks in a specified dorm. If you’re one of these students, we appreciate you more than you know.
Of course, as many of us have already experienced, the lack of social interactions during quarantine can be mentally draining. That’s why we’ve made a compilation of uplifting messages written by fellow Beavers to remind those locked behind doors that we’re thinking of you from the outside.
Jeremiah Estrada, Third year, Digital Communications major
“Hope you are feeling better! All your family and friends are missing you and wish for your speedy recovery.”
Canon Wright, Third year, Marketing major
“If you think you’ve got problems, think about the insignificance of those problems relative to the grandeur and sheer scale of the universe and it’s impossibly gigantic and ever expanding mass. Also you’re killing it, have a fantastic day :).”
Teresita Guzman Nader, Third year, Computer Science major
“I am sorry you have to be in isolation, at least the COVID-19 test was a test you did not have to study for :).”
Langley Black, Fourth year, Cultural Linguistic Anthropology major
“Hi Beavs! I can’t imagine how you are feeling right now... but I do know that we are all here for you! Continue to reach out and use your on-campus resources, attend self-care events and prioritize your wellbeing.
Isolation is never easy and takes an immense toll on our mental health. Please don’t hesitate to ask for help and for items you need to help yourself practice happiness and wellbeing. This must absolutely suck... but I am so appreciative of you for staying in and not spreading this virus.
You are doing your due diligence inside just as much as the rest of us. Keep your head up, the fog will clear soon, take care of yourself above all else, and remind yourself that just getting out of bed, eating food, and maybe reading a little, that you are doing a great job!”
Yizhou Yang, Third year, Business Administration major
“I am a Chinese student. In May of this year, due to COVID-19, I returned to China. In the process of isolation and testing into China, they found through blood tests that I had been infected and recovered. During this period, I did not have any symptoms.
The doctor told me that as long as there are no symptoms (fever, headache, difficulty breathing), it proves that the resistance is good and the virus has not started attacking my body. Now that more patients are cured, the doctors will have more experience, and the mortality rate will not be as high as before. Sleep regularly and consume high protein to improve your immunity, which will help you heal.
Imagine that when you recover, you have anti- bodies and you don’t have to worry about shop- ping. The good news is that all vaccines in the world are almost successful and will soon return to their previous appearance.
If you can, you can ask them to buy 胶囊 (Lotus Qingwen Capsules), this is a Chinese medicine that was made 17 years ago to fight SARS, later, it became a cold medicine, but it has the effect of suppressing the corona- virus. It can be bought in Asian supermarkets. I hope you get well soon.”
Thuy-Tien Nguyen, First year, BioHealth Sciences major
“Hi! You may not know me, but we both have something in common. We are part of a great community, and although you may feel alone and stressed at the moment, there are people who care about you and can’t wait for you to return. This period will eventually pass, and when it does we can both return to doing what we love each day.
But, before that happens, you have to get better, and in order to do so you’ll have to sacrifice a few things for your own good and everyone else’s. It probably seems forever, but you can do it. Just remember to stay strong and make the best out of the situation you’ve been put into. I believe in you and care about you! Get well soon, and go Beavs!”
Robyn Traber, Fourth year, Biology with option in Ecology
“Thank you for keeping our community safe! I know it’s really tough right now, but me and my cat Stella believe in you! Best wishes to you and your family.”
Leah Kahn, Third year, Business Management major
“Whenever times feel tough or stressful, I like to read this poem by the poet Mary Oliver:
You do not have to be good.
You do not have to walk on your knees
for a hundred miles through the desert repenting. You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.
Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine. Meanwhile the world goes on.
Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain are moving across the landscapes,
over the prairies and the deep trees,
the mountains and the rivers.
Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air, are heading home again.
Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
the world offers itself to your imagination,
calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting - over and over announcing your place
in the family of things.
I’m sorry you got COVID, and I know you’re scared, or stressed because this didn’t fit into your plans, but know this: you will get better, and sometimes the best you can do is to move on one day at a time. If you can only do that, you are still incredible and worthy of so much love. I love you. And I pray you will get better and be able to fly again like the wild geese in Mary Oliver’s poem.”
