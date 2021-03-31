Being in quarantine can get lonely and boring, and for those moments, you may need a way to kill the time. Here are some binge-worthy entertainment options.
SHOWS
Studio Ghibli Movies
If you like animated films with deep meanings, Studio Ghibli might be ideal for you. Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio that is known for its hidden themes throughout each movie. "Howl’s Moving Castle," one of their most famous films, is a fantasy animation based on a book where a young and beautiful woman is cursed with an old body by a revengeful witch. As the young lady tries to find a cure for her curse, she discovers a new world full of magic and adventures.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender”
In a fictional world where people have the ability to control the elements, the nation that controls the fire has dominated the neighbor nations. After decades of despair the nations have been waiting for “the avatar,” the only one capable of controlling the four elements; fire, water, earth and air. Unfortunately, the avatar has been missing for a hundred years until siblings Sokka and Katara, accompanied by some of the last survivors of the water nation, find Aang frozen in an iceberg. This animated series is a good coming of age story where with extensive character development while exploring the world full of fun adventures and light humor.
“The Queen’s Gambit”
In the 1950s, a young girl loses her mother in a tragic car crash. While living out her days at the orphanage, the young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess. This intelligent young lady begins her journey to becoming the best chess player worldwide all while working to overcome her addictions. The series "The Queen’s Gambit" is one of the most watched shows on Netflix in 2020.
Harry Potter films
In the nostalgic alley of the movie industry, we can find the Harry Potter series, an adaptation of the famous children’s novels written by J.K. Rowling. This series of films tells the story of a boy who learns on his eleventh birthday that has extraordinary magical powers, and that his long past parents were powerful wizards.
VIDEO GAMES
“Sea of Thieves”
“Sea of Thieves” is a shared-world adventure game where the player will explore a vast open world filled with virgin islands, sunken ships and mysterious artifacts. This game is flexible, users can play in a team or alone while exploring the pirate world and immersion into a story-driven campaign with cinematic quests.
“Call of Duty: Cold War I”
"Call of Duty Black OPS Cold War" is a single-player video game where players will come face-to-face with enemies in battle royale style. Players will encounter zombies and other adversaries while traveling around the globe to places such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more. This game can be played on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
BOOKS / MANGA
Book: “The Book Thief ”
Welcome to a historical story of a German girl during World War II in the midst of Nazi Germany. The family that is taking care of the girl takes in a Jewish man and hides him in the basement. This book is narrated by Death, who tells the readers how the characters in the book are going to die while you explore the world of each of their lives.
Manga: “Dr. Stone”
This is a Japanese comic book where the reader follows the main characters while they learn how to survive in the new world where humanity was frozen into stone and all technology was lost. The main characters start recovering parts of past destroyed technology all while trying to figure out how to prevent their people from turning into stone once again.
PODCASTS
“Creepypastas”
For the fans of horror and the unknown, creepypastas are fictional horror-base stories intended to explore your deepest fears. These stories can be found on YouTube in channels such as CreepsMcPasta and Mr. Creeps, where a narrator will walk you through a story in a paranormal atmosphere. Tales include gruesome murders, suicide and otherworldly events, sometimes with a beautiful analogy.
“The Weekly Planet”
The Weekly Planet is a comedy- based podcast that reviews movies, TV shows and comics. It is hosted by Nick Mason and Mr. Sunday Movies.
These are some options to create your bucket list of things to watch during the pandemic. From books, to tv shows and podcasts there is an option for everyone.
