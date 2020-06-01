Petitions you can sign:
"David McAtee was shot and killed by the LMPD and the National Guard just after midnight local time on June 1st at his BBQ stand on the corner of 26th & Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky. He was unarmed when he was shot and his body was left in the street for more than 12 hours after the incident occurred. Those who knew McAtee attested that he was an amazing man and volunteered his time giving meals to his community."
Change.org: Justice for George Floyd
"George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately."
"These were the last words of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minnesota man, a beloved friend, brother, and coworker. Floyd, a black man, died on May 25th, 2020, at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, a white officer who used his knee to pin Floyd’s throat to the ground, choking him beyond motionlessness for over eight minutes, despite Floyd’s cooperation and desperate pleas to live. Three other officers -- Tou Thao and two unidentified officers -- backed Chauvin up and held Floyd down while bystanders screamed, filmed, and begged the officers for mercy on behalf of Floyd, to no avail."
The Action Pac: Stand with Breonna
"Breonna was asleep at home when a rogue task-force of the Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night and murdered her. They were attempting an illegal drug raid in the wrong neighborhood for a suspect that they'd already arrested earlier that day.
We’re calling on the Louisville Metro Police Department to terminate the police involved, and for a special prosecutor to be appointed to bring forward charges against the officers and oversee all parts of this case."
Black Lives Matter: #DefundThePolice
"We call for an end to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken.
We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive. If you’re with us, add your name to the petition right now and help us spread the word."
Black Lives Matter: Demand Racial Data on Coronavirus
"We are losing our friends, family, and neighbors at unprecedented and disproportionate rates as COVID-19 tears through our communities.
We will be hit the hardest.
In order to protect ourselves and those we love, we need the government to collect and release demographic data on the coronavirus. Also, the CDC must aggregate and release data to provide the Black community with information and resources targeted to our needs."
"Demand immediate arrest of the remaining 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s murder.
Demand appointment of an independent special prosecutor to lead the federal government’s full and impartial investigation of the murder of George Floyd.
Demand reinstitution by the Department of Justice of consent decrees on police departments and municipal governments across this country that have demonstrated patterns of racism towards and mistreatment of people of color.
Demand sweeping police reform–federal legislation mandating a zero-tolerance approach in penalizing and/or prosecuting police officers who kill unarmed, non-violent, and non-resisting individuals in an arrest."
Minnesota Freedom Fund: Donate
"We are a small organization with a modest beginning, and an abundance of passion from the volunteers who help us do our work. We are working around the clock to ensure community members and advocates for justice are released from custody, and we will continue to work non-stop to ensure freedom for our communities from both pretrial and immigration detention. We invite you to follow our Facebook page and check our website to stay informed about emerging opportunities to help the Minnesota Freedom Fund. We encourage people to donate to local Black and BIPOC-led organizing work in Minnesota and beyond."
Change.org: Disbarment of George E. Barnhill
"We are calling for the disbarment of prosecutor George E. Barnhill. We feel his decision to sit on the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder for three months was out of prejudice/racism and a personal relationship with the murderers.
We need to feel like there is JUSTICE in the justice system and not based on racism, prejudice, or personal feelings. Mr. Barnhill displayed a clear case of not being able to disconnect himself from this case and look at the clear cut facts involved."
"The General Defense Committe Local 1 in Portland, Oregon, has established a fundraiser to cover bail and other legal expenses for protesters arrested in Portland, Oregon in connection to protests against George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police, along with general police brutality. At last count, more than 14 protestors were arrested. We expect that number to rise — processing appears to be unusually slow at the Multnomah County Justice Center."
Fundraisers for black-owned small businesses that were damaged in protests, you can donate to:
Rebuilding Bole Ethiopian Cuisine
#SupportBlackOwnedBusinessesATL
Help Trio Thrive in Minneapolis
Black-owned businesses you can support:
Art, Jewelry, Crochet, Accessories, etc.
Support Black-Owned Restaurants in Portland, OR
