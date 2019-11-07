Hauntcert

OSUPC's Hauntcert is a brand new event at Oregon State University, where student DJs and featured artist, Robotaki, preformed on the Saturday of Halloween weekend at OSU. The event provided a fun, safe, and energizing environment for students to spend their holiday weekend.

Haunted MU

Oregon State University Program Council's Haunted MU in the Memorial Union was one of the many events OSU held for students on Halloween weekend. 

Hauntcert and the Haunted MU

For OSU, Halloween represents the beginning of a new event created by OSUPC, Hauntcert, and its annual Haunted MU event. The OSUPC, the MU Fun team, and the Residence Hall Association have joined to bring students a weekend of fun by hosting a variety of Halloween inspired activities leading up to the annual Haunted MU and ending on Saturday with Hauntcert 2019. 

