What are the chances of falling in love? To be honest, I couldn’t really give you an exact number.
But being single can be just as fulfilling as being in a relationship. With that being said, until true love comes your way, here are 10 reasons to enjoy being single while it lasts!
(1) You have time for yourself.
People in a relationship have to set aside time for their partner, whereas being single means that you have more time to prioritize yourself and focus on self-care and self-love. These are not only important for your wellbeing, but will also prepare you for a future relationship by putting you into a stable mindset. Loving and caring for yourself should be done regardless of whether or not you’re in a relationship. Remember, you have to love yourself before you can love someone else.
(2) You save money.
Relationships can be costly, especially with going out on dates and gift-giving. Luckily, when you’re single, you can spend that money to your own will and desires.
(3) You are your own best friend.
Just because you aren’t in a relationship doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Some self-date ideas are to go on a nature walk, pamper yourself on a spa night, go shopping and treat yourself, order food, read a book or just watch Netflix and chill.
(4) You are more independent.
When people are in a relationship, their love for one another can sometimes make them inseparable, which can end up making them feel lonely when they’re away from each other. On the other hand, you don’t mind being alone as much when you’re single. In fact, there is a difference between being alone and being lonely; being alone teaches one to reflect, be mindful and find peace in solitude, whereas being lonely leads to feelings of sadness and isolation. For those of us who are single, we come to appreciate the beauty of being alone and not having to rely on others.
(5) You still have potential to find The One.
Unlike those who are already in a relationship, you remain on the expedition in search of true love, kindled by endless possibilities and a thrill for excitement. Rather than being bound by loyalty to one partner, you have the freedom to meet new people, any of whom could end up being the right fit for you. In the process, you expand your social network as well.
(6) You maintain friendships.
For those in a relationship, it can be challenging to find enough time to spend with friends. But when you don’t have a partner, your friends become the people you go to and have fun with, making it easier to catch up and check in with them regularly, and strengthening those friendships as a result.
(7) You agree with yourself.
Conflict and arguments are inevitable in a relationship, but being with a partner means being with all of them, the perfect and the flawed. But you don’t have to worry about this if you’re single, because you don’t have a partner to bicker with in the first place.
(8) Pick up new hobbies.
As we’ve established earlier, being single means that you have more time, and what better time than now to learn a new hobby, maybe even one you’ve always wanted to try? This could range anywhere from gardening to crafting a new art project to playing an instrument or sport. No matter what you decide on, go have fun with it!
(9) Focus on career goals.
Of course, when we’re in college, pursuing education and career goals are some of many priorities. With the time that’s not committed towards being in a relationship, you can work hard and study or participate in extracurriculars to your own heart’s desire. Throughout the process, you’ll find yourself stepping closer and closer to achieving your dreams. Remember to make learning fun for yourself and don’t stress too much.
(10) Find your best self.
You are a unique and worthy individual, and you can let yourself shine even if you’re not in a relationship. Nowadays, society can sometimes have an unfavorable view towards those who are single, but don’t let that ruin your mood and discourage you from being your best self.
Maybe you hadn’t thought that being single actually comes with some advantages. But being single and being in a relationship are two different lifestyles, and it’s important to acknowledge and respect that the timing and preference can be different for everyone.
