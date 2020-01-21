The Oregon State Program Council put on an event to kick off the term that consisted of live music, crafts, and more. The 2020 winter Frost Fest was the first of many functions leading up to the university’s annual Dam Jam, a spring concert put on by OSUPC, that will be held in late May. Students were given a stamp card that when given 6 stamps from 6 different events, grants them access to the premier Dam Jam viewing location: the field of Reser Stadium. Students may receive these stamp cards at the next event, or at the front desk of the Student Experience Center.
Three local bands took the stage in the MU Ballroom the evening of January 11, leaving the crowd audibly satisfied. Mons La Hire, an indie-rock Corvallis band consisting of five members, commenced listening pleasure while students were able to make winter themed crafts and enjoy a free bowl of mac and cheese. Mons La Hire’s next show is undetermined, but you can listen to their EP Lucky To Be Alive on SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube.
Second to take the stage was the Mack’s, a rock and roll band who is popular for performing in both Corvallis and Eugene on the weekends. The Mack’s performed original hits such as “Boulder” and “Tried My Best” off of their recently released EP Yup.
“We had a good time,” said Sam Fulwiler, lead singer of the Mack’s. “We prefer playing in houses usually, but we didn’t mind it. It was like we were on the big screen.”
Fulwiler stated that the Mack’s will be heading up to Yakama on the 24th and then to Boise on the 25th to perform alongside Boise’s local band Ruff Pup’s.
You can expect to see the Mack’s play at house shows and local venues in the near future, as well as perform new songs that the bandmates have been working on.
Last but not least, Eugene’s three piece psych-rock group, Novacane, left the crowd in awe after an hour long set filled with new songs the boys’ have been working on, as well as tracks off of their latest EP Comfort Food.
If you missed the live music and activities at Frost Fest, no need to worry! You can stream all three of the bands music on Spotify, as well as other streaming platforms. Oregon State will be hosting a handful of on campus events leading up to Dam Jam on May 29.
The next OSUPC event is on January 24, which will offer students another chance to fill out their stamp cards and gain field access to Dam Jam 2020. Students without field access will have their viewing pleasure restricted to the bleachers, so be sure to grab these stamp cards at the front desk of the SEC.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html