What’s better than yummy fall baked goods someone may ask? When they are also environmentally friendly! Fall is finally here, and nothing compares to the smell of pumpkin baked goods roaming through your home.
The theme for these recipes, as guessed, is pumpkins! The first delicious recipe is vegan pumpkin bread. This one is the simplest of them all. With household ingredients and easy step by step instructions, the scent of vegan pumpkin bread can fill a living space in as quickly as 1 hour and 15 minutes. The next two recipes are two fan favorites, pumpkin pie and pumpkin muffins. The pumpkin pie, however, is not only vegan, but gluten free as well!
Whether it’s the dorms, an apartment or a house, everyone can bake these vegan friendly recipes with just a few simple steps. Even if you are not vegan, these recipes will leave you wanting more. Have fun with these and get baking!
Vegan Pumpkin Bread
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients:
Dry
1 ¾ cups flour
½ cup powdered sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
2 ¼ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
2 to 4 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or 1 ½ tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger, ¼ tsp nutmeg, ⅛ tsp cloves)
3 tbsp mini chocolate chips
Wet
1 cup + 2 Tbsp pureed pumpkin
½ cup non dairy milk
4 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp molasses (or maple syrup)
1 tsp lemon juice
Instructions:
First, preheat your oven to 365 degrees. Then, in a large bowl whisk the dry ingredients until combined. Next add the wet ingredients into that same bowl and mix well. Mix until there are no pumpkin or flour streaks in the mixture. Add more non-dairy milk if needed. Then transfer to a parchment lined to well greased and floured loaf pan.
Option to top with chocolate chips or pumpkin seeds. Place in the oven and back for 50 to 60 minutes or until the toothpick comes out mostly clean. Cool for 15 minutes then remove from the pan and let it completely cool before slicing.
Vegan And Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Pie crust
1 batch of gluten-free vegan pie crust
Available at Trader Joe’s and Natural Grocers
Dry
½ cup coconut sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ tsp salt
⅛ tsp ground cloves
Wet
1, 15 oz can pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)
¾ cup coconut milk
¼ cup maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a blender, add pumpkin puree, coconut milk, coconut sugar, maple syrup, cornstarch, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Blend until smooth. Pour the filling into an unbaked, gluten-free vegan pie crust, and smooth the filling with a spoon.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the top is firm. Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool for about 1 hour, before moving it to the fridge. This pie is best if it sits overnight in the fridge and is eaten the next day.
Vegan Pumpkin Muffins
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 27 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
Dry
2 Tbsp flaxseed meal
1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour
1 ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
¾ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp kosher salt
½ dark chocolate chips (option dairy free)
Wet
½ cup maple syrup
¼ cup melted cooled coconut oil
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Instructions:
In a small bowl, mix the flaxseed meal with 5 tablespoons of water and mix well. Set aside for five minutes to thicken.This creates two “flax eggs.” Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and lightly coat 10 cup in a standard 12 cup muffin tin with nonstick spray. Combine the maple syrup and coconut oil in a standard bowl and mix well. Add the thickened flaxseed mixture and beat until fully combined.
Next, beat in the pumpkin puree, almond milk and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, stir together all of the dry ingredients, and then add all at once to the wet ingredients. Stir until the flour disappears and the batter is thick. Add in the chocolate chips, saving a few to sprinkle over the top. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups.
Bake for 26 to 28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Let cool for five minutes before gently removing from the muffin pan.
