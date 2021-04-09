Spring has sprung and so has your fridge! The following dishes, desserts and cocktails are recipes you have to try out. These delicious meals are filled with lots of fresh greens and twists on your old favorites. There are also easy-to-assemble treats and drinks that are bound to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Garganelli with Speck, Peas and Scallion Cream
Ingredients
6 medium garlic cloves
4 cups chopped scallion
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
12 ounces uncooked garganelli pasta
1/4 cup cold unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups sweet pea
2 ounces thinly sliced speck
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint
1 teaspoon lemon zest and 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Instructions
Start this recipe by smashing three garlic cloves. Place those in a small saucepan along with the scallions and cream. Finely chop the remaining garlic cloves into a tablespoon to set aside. Then, boil the scallion mixture over medium to low heat then reduce to low heat. To make sure the scallions are crisp and the garlic is softened, simmer and stir it for about ten minutes. After this, pour the mixture into a blender and secure the lid but remove the centerpiece to allow steam to escape. Mix your salt into it after this process and set aside. Cook your pasta until its texture is chewy and firm. While it cooks, melt two tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of the leftover chopped garlic to cook. Stir it often for about a minute and a half until softened and fragrant.
Using a strainer, transfer pasta to the skillet while reserving the pasta water. Put the scallion and cream mixture in along with the peas then increase the heat to medium or high. Add one fourth cup of the reserved pasta water, then stir and shake the skillet constantly. Do this for about two minutes until the pasta is tender and the sauce is loose and creamy. Remove the dish from heat and add other ingredients like speck, cheese, mint, lemon zest and juice. This is also a good time to put in the remaining two tablespoons of butter and one fourth cup of pasta water. Stir the pasta until combined and your entrée is ready to be served!
Mixed Fruit Tart
Ingredients
Crust
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 large egg
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Filling
8 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy cream
4 cups mixed berries
1/2 cup apricot preserves
Instructions
For this baked good, you can make both the crust and filling (or buy a store-bought crust if you’re not in the mood to make one from scratch). For the crust, beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium or high speed until light and fluffy for about three minutes. Then add the salt, egg and cream and repeat with the mixer. Lastly, put in the flour and beat until your dough comes together. Place the dough into the tart pan and press it evenly into the bottom and up the sides. Refrigerate this until firm for about an hour or use your freezer to cut the time in half for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees before putting your crust in. Line the tart crust with foil and fill the inside with pie weights. Bake this until the edges of the crust look set and just barely golden for about 15 minutes. Carefully remove the foil and pie weights, and continue to bake for an additional 20 minutes until the crust is golden brown all over. Then, take the tart out to rest and cool.
For the filling, combine the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla to beat with the mixer until soft and very creamy. Do this for one to two minutes, then add the cream and continue beating until the mixture holds stiff peaks. Stop occasionally to scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula and continue this for two to three more minutes. Spoon the cream cheese mixture into the cooled tart and smooth the mix with a spatula. Top this combination with your selection of berries. Combine the apricot preserves with a splash of water in a small bowl to microwave for around 45 seconds until warm. Then, strain through a sieve into another bowl and gently brush or spoon the apricot glaze over the berries. This dessert can be served immediately or saved for later by refrigerating for up to three hours.
Cherry Blossom
Ingredients
1 1/4 ounces 1800 Silver Tequila
1 ounce lime juice
1 ounce grapefruit juice
1/4 grenadine
Grapefruit slice or maraschino cherry for garnish
Salt as needed
Instructions
After you have gathered all the ingredients for this drink, pour it into a shaker. Then, shake the mixture well and strain the contents into a martini glass. This can be served over ice and with salt decorated around the rim of the glass. To top it off, garnish the drink with a cherry or a slice of grapefruit.
Mint Julep
Ingredients
2 sprigs of mint
2 ounces Black Maple Hill Bourbon
1/2 ounce simple syrup
Crushed ice
Instructions
The first step to this cocktail is to grab a julep cup (a highball glass works too). Once you have your cup, crush the mint you collected into the syrup. Next, fill the cup just a fourth of the way with crushed ice then pour in the bourbon. Stir this refreshing blend to your liking and finish it by filling the rest with crushed ice and a sprig of mint.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate this time of year by diving into these spring-inspired recipes. Putting on your chef or mixologist hat can help you make the most of this season and satisfy your cravings!
