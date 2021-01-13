Getting a vaccine can be something scary, and being cautious of what you put in your body is natural. Since late December, two vaccines for COVID-19 have been authorized in the United States. There is a lot of information on how these vaccines might affect you, but not all what you hear is true.
1- Myth: You can get COVID-19 from taking the COVID-19 vaccine
False. COVID-19 approved vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19. All the vaccine will do is teach your immune system how to recognize and fight the COVID-19 virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it typically takes a few weeks for the vaccine to take effect because your immune system will need to build protection against COVID-19. So, after you take the vaccine make sure to use your mask and stay away from places where you could still catch COVID-19. Once the adjustment period is over, your body should be ready to protect you.
2- Myth: Natural immunity is better than vaccine-induced immunity
False. COVID-19 can have serious long-term complications. Currently there have been reports of long-term complications such as inflammation of the heart muscle, lung function abnormalities, acute kidney injury, hair loss and smell and taste problems. Receiving the vaccine will protect your body against the detrimental and potentially long lasting symptoms of the virus.
3- Myth: The vaccine for flu can immunize you against COVID-19
False. According to the CDC there is no evidence that supports this claim. The flu vaccine protects only against flu. It is important to take both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine to help your body to be protected from both. In case that you did not take either vaccine, you can get infected by both illnesses at the same time.
4- Myth: Vaccines can cause autism
False. Vaccines can not cause autism. According to the CDC there was a flawed study that linked measles, mumps and the rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism, study was found to have misled people to believe that vaccines can cause autism. However, this research has been debunked since its original publishing. .
Many people across the world still believe that vaccines can cause autism to their kids. This has caused many parents to choose not to vaccinate their kids leaving their children and children around them vulnerable against dangerous diseases.
5- Myth: COVID-19 vaccine is an excuse to insert microchips to people
False. If you have been on the internet you might have come across this conspiracy theory that COVID-19 is being used to microchip people. This is a conspiracy theory that was spread by people to create fear and confusion.
Now that you have learned more about the myths that exist about COVID-19 vaccine, you will be able to inform your family and friends. Being able to distinguish between rumors and the truth will help the US move through the vaccine process quickly without mass push back.
Remember to be compassive with yourself and others, we are all learning about COVID-19 vaccines and the myths surrounding COVID-19. The best you can do is try to find reliable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
