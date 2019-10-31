Happy Halloween from the Beaver's Digest and Prism teams! Watch as members from each team put their carving skills to work in our pumpkin carving contest! Which one will win? Well... you get to choose!
We need you to go vote for your favorite pumpkin on our social media polls!
Vote on: Facebook as Beaver's Digest
Instagram: @beaversdigest
Twitter: @beaversdigest
