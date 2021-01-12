Tuesday.jpg

This illustration represents the environment that OSU students have grown used to during the time of the pandemic.

 By Soleil Haskell, Orange Medie Network

Don’t let COVID get in the way of staying in shape this term with a new round of quarantine and health guidelines. It’s a new year, which means a new outlook and we aren’t taking any excuses in 2021. 

With these at-home workouts, all you need is your bedroom, your tablet, and yourself! Stop waiting around for Dixon or your gym to open up, these videos are free and just might make you realize you don’t need to spend money to be in shape after all! We did the hard part by finding the workouts, now all you need to do is open up your laptop and get moving. 

Yoga/Stretching:

Abs:

HIIT:

Legs: 

Full Body: 

