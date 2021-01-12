Don’t let COVID get in the way of staying in shape this term with a new round of quarantine and health guidelines. It’s a new year, which means a new outlook and we aren’t taking any excuses in 2021.
With these at-home workouts, all you need is your bedroom, your tablet, and yourself! Stop waiting around for Dixon or your gym to open up, these videos are free and just might make you realize you don’t need to spend money to be in shape after all! We did the hard part by finding the workouts, now all you need to do is open up your laptop and get moving.
Yoga/Stretching:
“20 min Full Body STRETCH/YOGA for STRESS & ANXIETY Relief” by MadFit
“30 MIN YOGA FLOW - for Deep Stretching and Strength” by Pamela Reif
“10 min Morning Yoga Full Body Stretch” by Yoga with Kassandra
Abs:
“6 MIN BRUTAL AB WORKOUT - intense six pack workout, short and sweet / No Equipment” by Pamela Reif
“10 MINUTE AB WORKOUT (FT. SAMI CLARKE & SANNE VLOET) by RESET PERFORMANCE
HIIT:
“12 MIN HAPPY SWEAT WORKOUT - good mood Cardio workout / including HIIT by Pamela Reif
“No Equipment INTENSE FULL BODY CRUSHER - HIIT WORKOUT” by growingannanas
Legs:
“10 MIN LEGS + FAT BURN - tone your thighs, booty & burn calories - No Equipment” by Pamela Reif
“2 in 1 ABS AND BOOTY At Home Workout No Equipment” by MadFit
