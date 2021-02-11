Valentine's Day is this coming Sunday, and if you haven’t thought of something to do, we’ve got you. Try this yummy rice crispy treat snack and thumbprint mason jar glass craft to fill your time with festivities.
Heart Shaped Rice Krispie Treats
Ingredients:
1, 10 ounce bag of marshmallows
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon red food coloring
6 cups rice krispie cereal
8 ounces vanilla candy coating
Red and pink sprinkles
Instructions:
Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and heat in the microwave for two minutes. Take the bowl out, stir, and then place back in the microwave for another two minutes. Take the bowl out, and stir until butter and marshmallows are mixed well. Add the one teaspoon of red food coloring. Next, add the rice krispies and mix well until all ingredients are combined. Mold the mixture with your hands, creating any shape your heart desires. The true Valentine’s Day believers may want a heart, or even a sphere is great too. Perks to you if you have a heart shaped cookie cutter, that would make this process much easier. Then, melt the candy coating of choice in a small pan and according to the package directions. Spread that candy coating over the rice krispie treats, and then sprinkle on the sprinkles. You can then decide to either add lollipop sticks or leave them as cookies. Serve and enjoy!
Thumbprint Heart Mason Jars
Materials:
Mason jars
White, pink and red acrylic paint
Sandpaper
Paint brush
Clear coat sealant
Instructions:
Paint the mason jar with two coats of paint with whatever color you choose. Let it dry overnight between coats for best results. Distress with the sandpaper after fully dried, for a vintage look. Next, use your finger of choice and dip into one of the other two colors and add the fingerprint to the jar. Then dip in the paint again and add a second fingerprint to create a heart shape. The bigger the finger print, the bigger the heart!
