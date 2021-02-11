Valentines Crafts/Recipes

In this photo you see a charcuterie board and heart shaped cutouts dedicated to valentines day sweets and treats. Valentines day is coming up and if you are spending it with friends, family, or significant other, there is always room to eat and make a small craft!

 By Sydney Holzknecht, OMN Photographer

Valentine's Day is this coming Sunday, and if you haven’t thought of something to do, we’ve got you. Try this yummy rice crispy treat snack and thumbprint mason jar glass craft to fill your time with festivities.  

Heart Shaped Rice Krispie Treats

Ingredients:

  • 1, 10 ounce bag of marshmallows

  • 4 tablespoons butter

  • 1 teaspoon red food coloring

  • 6 cups rice krispie cereal

  • 8 ounces vanilla candy coating   

  • Red and pink sprinkles 

Instructions:

Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and heat in the microwave for two minutes. Take the bowl out, stir, and then place back in the microwave for another two minutes. Take the bowl out, and stir until butter and marshmallows are mixed well. Add the one teaspoon of red food coloring. Next, add the rice krispies and mix well until all ingredients are combined. Mold the mixture with your hands, creating any shape your heart desires. The true Valentine’s Day believers may want a heart, or even a sphere is great too. Perks to you if you have a heart shaped cookie cutter, that would make this process much easier. Then, melt the candy coating of choice in a small pan and according to the package directions. Spread that candy coating over the rice krispie treats, and then sprinkle on the sprinkles. You can then decide to either add lollipop sticks or leave them as cookies. Serve and enjoy!

Thumbprint Heart Mason Jars

Materials:

  • Mason jars

  • White, pink and red acrylic paint

  • Sandpaper 

  • Paint brush 

  • Clear coat sealant 

Instructions:

Paint the mason jar with two coats of paint with whatever color you choose. Let it dry overnight between coats for best results. Distress with the sandpaper after fully dried, for a vintage look. Next, use your finger of choice and dip into one of the other two colors and add the fingerprint to the jar. Then dip in the paint again and add a second fingerprint to create a heart shape. The bigger the finger print, the bigger the heart!

 

 

Be the first to add to the discussion

Welcome to the discussion.

Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.