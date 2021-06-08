The Oregon State Beavers traveled to Phoenix from May 14 to 16 to battle the Arizona State Sun Devils. This is an intriguing three games series as both teams are still in contention for a PAC-12 conference title.
In the first game, Oregon State was down 4-1 entering the top of the fourth inning until a pair of home runs, a solo shot from junior catcher Troy Claunch and a two run home run from sophomore outfielder Wade Meckler, tied the game. Then freshman infielder Garret Forrester hits a two run RBI single to give the Beavers a 6-4 lead after four innings.
Arizona State then pulled within one run thanks to redshirt junior outfielder Hunter Jump as he hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. In the bottom of the ninth, the Sun Devils tied the game at six as redshirt freshman second baseman Sean McLain hit an RBI single and then freshman infielder Ethan Long sealed the deal with a walk-off three-run home run to win the game 9-6 taking game one. Despite the loss, the Beavers' offense impressed by earning six runs off of 10 hits.
Game two was all Arizona State. The Sun Devils had a home run frenzy in this game; a total of five home runs resulting in nine RBIs, four of those home runs came in the first three innings. Oregon State would put some runs on the scoreboard however as Claunch hits an RBI single in the fourth, senior shortstop Andy Armstrong hits a solo home run in the sixth, and a pair of home runs came in the ninth from Meckler and sophomore infielder Matthew Gretler, but it wasn't enough as Arizona State won 11-5 and thus winning the series.
The final game belonged to the Beavers. Their offense put up 11 runs through four innings and hit a total of four home runs the entire game. Claunch and Gretler each hit a home run in the second while sophomore infielder Kyle Froemke hit one in the third and junior infielder Ryan Ober hit his in the fourth. Oregon State avoided a series sweep and won the final game 11-4 to bring their overall record to 32-17 and 14-10 in the PAC-12 Conference.
So how does this series loss affect the Beavers? At the conclusion of this series, they're now sitting in the fourth spot in the conference standings behind the Stanford Cardinal, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Oregon Ducks. Winning this series would have benefitted Oregon State by moving them up to the third spot in the standings helping them inch closer to a potential conference title. As it stands now the conference title is not completely out of reach for them but they are going to need to be nearly perfect and get some help from the strong teams above them dropping games.
According to D1baseball.com, Oregon State's updated RPI ranking is 19, which has jumped up seven spots in the last 7 days. However, on May 14, the NCAA recently released a list of 20 potential hosts for the NCAA Regionals and Corvallis was not among the possible hosts, implying that the Beavers are slated for a two seed in the tournament.
The Beavers will look to bounce back from this series loss and finish the regular season strong but their remaining schedule will be tough. They will play their final three home games this weekend against the second place team in the conference Arizona (35-13 overall, 19-8 in the conference) who's ranked 7 in the country and has an RPI ranking of 6. Then they will finish the regular season at Stanford as they'll play the third place team in the conference the Cardinals (29-12 overall, 13-8 in the conference) who's ranked 15 in the country and has an RPI ranking of 20.
Currently both teams are in the projected regionals field and are two of the top 16 national seeds, the Wildcats have the number 5 national seed and Stanford has the 14. If Oregon State can come together and win the final two series, it could help their chances of winning the conference and would generate some momentum and better seeding heading into the postseason.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html